ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $11,555.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,545.15 or 0.99853144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

