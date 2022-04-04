OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $728,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 82.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

