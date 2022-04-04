Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.94). 79,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 463,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.10 ($0.95).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.06) target price on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 2.58 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

