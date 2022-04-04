Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Cut by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.