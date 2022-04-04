Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 1,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $637.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.