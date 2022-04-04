Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

