Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.
OLLI stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.