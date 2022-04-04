Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.