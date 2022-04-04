Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 5,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $68.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,003 shares of company stock valued at $78,134. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

