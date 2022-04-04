One Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,857 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

