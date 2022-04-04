One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,789 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95.

