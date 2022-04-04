ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.79 Million

Analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) to report $641.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.24 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $625.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. 323,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,662. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

