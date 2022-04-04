ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of STKS opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.52.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $2,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.