Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

