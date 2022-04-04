Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

