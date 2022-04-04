Orbit Chain Market Cap Reaches $243.77 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $243.77 million and $797,216.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00109074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 598,743,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

