Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,670. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.52.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
