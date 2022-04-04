Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,670. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Organovo during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

