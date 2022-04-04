Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 101,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $655.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

