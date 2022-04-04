Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OUTKY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

