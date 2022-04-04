Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 65,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00.
NASDAQ OM traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $47.46. 248,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.