Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 65,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00.

NASDAQ OM traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $47.46. 248,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

