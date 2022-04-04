Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 281,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

