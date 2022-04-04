Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.14. 582,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

