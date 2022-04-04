PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

