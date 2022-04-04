Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

