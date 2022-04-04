Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

PARA opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

