Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $283.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $120,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

