Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $283.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $118,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

