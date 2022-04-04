Parkgene 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,854.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00108354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

