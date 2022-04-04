Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

PTEN stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

