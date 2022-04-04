Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Paychex stock opened at $138.87 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

