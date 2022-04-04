Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $140.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.