PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,471. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

