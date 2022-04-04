Pearson (LON:PSON) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 725 ($9.50) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSON. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 765 ($10.02).

LON PSON opened at GBX 741 ($9.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 679.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 652.55. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.55), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,522.10).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

