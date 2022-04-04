Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

