Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to report $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

PAG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 360,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

