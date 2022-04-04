Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

