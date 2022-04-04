Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PRFT stock opened at $112.29 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

