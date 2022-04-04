Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €228.46 ($251.06).

EPA:RI opened at €199.25 ($218.96) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($149.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €197.71.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

