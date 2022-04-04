Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given New €273.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €266.00 ($292.31) to €273.00 ($300.00) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at 226.52 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of 185.40 and a twelve month high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

