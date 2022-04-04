Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
