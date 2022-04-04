PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSHIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

PSHIF opened at 0.65 on Thursday. PetroShale has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

