Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been given a €171.00 ($187.91) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.
PFV opened at €177.40 ($194.95) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($248.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (Get Rating)
