Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been given a €171.00 ($187.91) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

PFV opened at €177.40 ($194.95) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($248.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

