Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 53,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

