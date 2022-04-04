Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 42,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.