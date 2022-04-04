Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $870,730.43 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $870,730.43 and approximately $51.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,934.34 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00067993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00347833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00139329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,081,075 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

