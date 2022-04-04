Piper Sandler Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $42.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.
Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,071. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phreesia (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
