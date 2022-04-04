Piper Sandler Weighs in on Savara Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.