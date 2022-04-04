Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of -518.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 3,041,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,402 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,918,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $7,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.