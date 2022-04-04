Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

