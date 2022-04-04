PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.64 Million

Brokerages predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will post $74.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the highest is $80.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $315.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $356.37 million to $356.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 236,600 shares of company stock worth $1,043,306.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 8,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

