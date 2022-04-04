Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $661.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

